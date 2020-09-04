Dear Editor:
This county commissioner race is radically different this year from the last few races we have had in Chaffee County. In case you have not noticed we have a lady running for a county commissioner.
She is getting some flack from the good old boys who want to keep the status quo by having an all male council which we have had for years.
This is not to say the current county commissioners have had any scandal or an impropriety and the political scene is changing as more women are being elected to congress. Even we have more ladies at the capitol in Denver bringing new ideas to ponder.
Mr. Baker is now running for re-election having had a long career in the Navy and getting a nice chunk of change in retirement from the government for his long years of service.
Maybe his Navy retirement is not enough so he wants to join the double dipper club which is perfectly legal.
Personally I think change is good otherwise things get stagnant and die. Do dear reader if you would like to upset the good old boys club, wake them up. I urge you to vote for Hannah Hannah, she will bring a new face and ideas to the county commissioners.
Yes I guarantee you there will be strong opposition to a lady as a county commissioner. So I ask you to vote for new ideas and a new vision by supporting Hannah Hannah for commissioner. Bring Chaffee County into the 20th Century.
David W Hester
Buena Vista