Dear Editor:
Ten years ago, election activist Marilyn Marks and election transparency group Citizen Center exposed several election integrity concerns in Chaffee County.
First: Examination of 2012 Chaffee County paper ballots found many had been voted with two different ink colors. Secretary of state investigator Michael Hagihara “determined that 140 ballots out of roughly 3,235 were filled out partly with blue and partly with black ink.” He said those ballots “created serious questions as to the legitimacy of the votes cast.” The number of questionable ballots was later raised to 183 (Tinyurl.com/4d6bapta).
Even in 2012, questions arose regarding the fidelity of scanned images of ballots versus original paper ballots. “Emails also show that some of the staffers reviewing images of the ballots in 2012 thought that perhaps the scanning process had made them only appear to be marked in two different color inks. But Joyce Reno, who was Chaffee County clerk at the time, reportedly put those speculations to rest when she said the original ballots were marked in two colors.” The deputy secretary of state believed this was a “criminal case.”
Second: Marks filed a lawsuit against Chaffee County after demonstrating barcodes on ballots enabled tracing of voted ballots back to individual voters. In response, Chaffee County redacted barcodes on ballots before releasing them, and Secretary of State Gessler adopted an emergency rule to prevent counties from printing election ballots with identifying markings.
Third: When the City of Salida tried using outside counting machines for the 2013 home-rule special election, Marks voiced her opposition. Marks advocated for an approved, certified election system. Salida Council relented and voted to hand count the special election.
These election issues weren't uncovered by government officials, election judges, political parties or the press, but by citizen activists. Citizens have the right to investigate elections and ask questions. The government is responsible for providing answers. Citizens must require that their governments not conceal their workings but be accountable and transparent.
HICCUP is a newly formed nonprofit organization committed to upholding election transparency in Chaffee County. The endeavors of Marks and the Citizen Center highlight the crucial role played by citizen activists' groups such as HICCUP. HICCUP aims to emulate the legacy of Marks and Citizen Center, ensuring the values of accountability and transparency in local government flourish in Chaffee County. For more information about HICCUP, please visit ChaffeeSpeaks.com.
Jerry Raski,
Salida