Dear Editor:
You know we all do it, and if we didn’t the world would be different for sure. You use them every day and quite literally can’t go without them. I mean I guess you could if you want to get arrested.
Clothes. We rely on them, use them and buy them every day, but most of us have little to no idea where they come from. The truth about the clothing industry was brought to me in my social studies class at Horizons; before that, it never really crossed my mind. But nowadays, the clothing industry accounts for 20-30 percent of micro plastic that flows into the ocean, according to “The State of Fashion, McKinsey,” and it’s a bigger problem than anyone can even imagine.
Back when your clothes were made by your great-grandma, a killer sewer, it wasn’t a problem. People would make their clothes and use them a lot. Now, according to The Guardian, one out of three women consider clothing items that have been worn more than once old. We don’t use clothes for the long term – so disheartening. We as Americans throw away 81 pounds of clothes annually, according to the Saturday Evening Post. Most of which was probably still good.
Now where does it come from? When businesses outsource, or manufacture their products outside of America usually in developing countries, they have to pay very little for it. That makes us have to pay less. The people who make our clothes, or garment workers, work in such poor conditions it is so sickening to see what they go through every day. The worst part is they have no choice but to work there.
This situation really does seem hopeless. That being said, there are ways we can help the earth and ourselves escape from this total disaster. We have to do something. Yeah, we could just sit here and let all our mistakes catch up with us, but is that really a way to live? I don’t want to watch as the world crumbles around me for mistakes I had nothing to do with.
I think buying overall just less clothing is the way to go, like not getting something that you will wear for one day to an event or some fancy dinner party. You can actually rent clothing for weddings and other events or for anything else you might need it for. That way you don’t feel guilty for getting something you really don’t need. It’s also cheaper and less clutter, like those piles of clothing in your closet that you likely will never wear again.
Luckily we who live in Salida have easy access to secondhand clothing: Free the Monkey, Caring and Sharing, Ruby Blues, The Thrift Horse, the list goes on. You can make a change by buying one less shirt or using those pants just a few more times; all of us making small changes can make a big change come to life.
Tatiana Zoberski,
Salida