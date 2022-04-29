Dear Editor:
I would like to comment on the April 15 article “Dismissed,” reporting on the legal challenge to the 2016 ballot measure allowing unaffiliated voters to vote in Colorado’s primary elections.
In my opinion, this relatively new law is simply the result of political trickery. The 2016 law is a bad one as it fundamentally violates our right to freedom of association as documented in the First and 14th U.S. Constitution Amendments. It should have been deemed unconstitutional shortly after it passed (or preferably before). I believe the people were tricked into passing Proposition 108 at the time. After all, it seemed like a good idea on the surface.
However, unaffiliated voters did and still do have other options to vote in the primaries. They easily could have reviewed political party platforms, which reflect the beliefs of that party, align themselves, then register as a member of that party. In fact, it is quite easy to switch party affiliations and to do it often. Did Judge John Kane Jr. mention this in his 32-page decision?
The key point is political parties are private entities, not public entities. As such, the government has no business interfering in the internal operations of these parties. Unfortunately, we have seen a great deal of government interference in the private sector over the last few decades. Of course, the entire election process transitions from mostly private leading up to the primary, to mostly public leading up to the general election. Come to think of it, it would probably be a better process if county clerks and other government personnel didn’t get involved until after the primaries.
No, I believe this ballot measure, now law, was designed to make political mischief easier. There exists the political elite, the uni-party, composed of both Republicans and Democrats who like to stay in power no matter what. They work together. I have seen it on the Republican side. We call them Republican in Name Only (RINO). These are the candidates who tend to bypass the caucus/assembly process and instead petition onto the ballot to reduce their risk of not making it.
It makes me angry that our state legislators waste our money devising laws to give themselves leverage over their political enemies – so childish and not at all in line with their duties. Senate Bill 22-153 is the latest example of political mischief going on at our state House. The so-called “internal Election Security Measures” bill is in response to Tina Peters’ (Mesa County clerk) process violations. (Basically, Ms. Peters uncovered election fraud and that can’t happen again.) This bill will take authority away from our county clerks and centralize the authority with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Judge Kane unprofessionally wrote, “Like Don Quixote, plaintiffs are self-appointed heroes” and “They have overstepped their bounds.” My opinion is Judge Kane overstepped his bounds by telling the Republican Party how to run their operations by giving them the unpalatable choice of opting out of primary.
Mark Kostelic,
Salida