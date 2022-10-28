I read the letters to the editor of The Mountain Mail who are endorsing running candidates in the up-and-coming elections. There is no one, and I repeat, no one is going to tell me who to vote for. Do these people think we don’t have a brain or thought process and are all stupid?
I personally look at the present situation of our country, state and community. Then I need to make my best judgment of which candidate that I can trust to do the best job for us all. I will not ever vote for just one party – that is nuts.
I know people of both parties who would vote for Attila the Hun if he was to run. So, when someone tells you to vote for a specific candidate, they should be minding their own business. Voting is a private matter between you and your conscience. Please use your intellect and intelligence to vote for whom you think is the best candidate for the job.
Seeing these letters in the newspaper seems to have the appearance as if they are smarter than everyone else. Well, college is not everything. There are ranchers, farmers, welders, mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, truckers and a number of others who are brighter than some educated people. They can survive without you, but you cannot survive without them.