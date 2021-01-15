Dear Editor:
Cheers for Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director.
She had no knowledge of Governor Jared Polis’ inclusion of those of us older than 70 in the Colorado COVID-19 shot rotation prior to his Dec. 30 announcement.
Within three business days, she had online registrations for those of us in category. I made online appointments.
We had appointments for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Fairgrounds. We arrived and were greeted at the gate by a couple of cheery gentlemen to confirm we had appointments.
They directed us to the line of cars and said it was about a 15 minute wait for shots. Timing was spot on. Each person we encountered in the process was absolutely delightful.
Todd and I are both stunned we have our first COVID-19 shots and tomorrow I will schedule for the second jab on Feb 8.
Thank you Andrea.
Beverley Van Santen
Salida