Dear Editor:
This morning, Feb. 7, I attempted to walk from my residence in Piñon Hills to the grocery store in town.
Usually, if I attempt this trek, I put a sign on my back describing my destination, whether it be the grocery store, coffee shop, post office, etc., and within a mile or so I receive a lift.
However, this morning, traffic to town down 156 was very light, which caused me to walk past the hospital on 291 and an additional mile into town.
At that juncture my legs came out from under me and I collapsed on the sidewalk, and feeling faint and weak, I was unable to get up.
Then, a gentlemen, his name is Al, who had been walking some distance behind me, came over and tried to help me to my feet, but lifting 170 pounds of dead weight is a challenge.
Then, a fortunate stroke of serendipity, if you will, two gentlemen in a pickup truck stopped to help.
Their names are PJ and Andy, construction workers, who are two men of impressive stature and lifted me up like I was a bag of feathers.
They offered me a ride to the grocery store, which I gladly accepted.
During the ride to the grocery, I was accompanied in the back seat by a young pup named Oscar.
Strange how some animals can detect stress and anxiety in humans. Oscar gave me several reassuring and comforting licks on the cheek, which I readily accepted.
I tell ya, at 80 years old, this aging is beginning to get annoying. It seems just yesterday I was only 79. Regardless, I always appreciate the kindness of strangers.
Tom Davidson,
Salida