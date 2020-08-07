Dear Editor:
I admire those willing to serve on school boards. It’s a thankless job and in many cases their decisions will provoke strong disagreements.
Unfortunately, I must take issue with our local school boards’ decisions to open public schools to in-person instruction in the “green mode.” This is the equivalent of pouring gasoline on a raging fire.
Salida School Board evidently made their decision in a “virtual” Zoom meeting (which was appropriate). I do appreciate the irony of asking children to attend schools in-person, a decision made in a virtual meeting.
I was an educator during much of my career. Medical and graduate students were the main recipients of whatever I had to offer as a teacher. Based on my experience, I believe that in-person instruction is more beneficial to both students and teachers.
Parents will have a choice to make as our local school districts have offered online instruction as an alternative to in-person attendance. Our own kids are grown and we’re at the grandparent stage of our life cycle. Thus, the decision to open local schools to in-person instruction won’t affect us directly. That said, if I had school-age kids, I’d most certainly choose the online option regardless of my personal perspective favoring in-person instruction.
COVID-19 is highly contagious. As a medical scientist, it seems likely to me the decision to open schools to in-person instruction will lead to catastrophe. For a local illustration, look at what’s happening at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
The prison had protocols in place to mitigate spread of the disease and I don’t fault them for the current outbreak. Initially, there were only a few sporadic cases of COVID-19. Then, there was a spike and now nearly 200 people have been infected. It seems that COVID-19 is highly infectious no matter what precautions are taken.
What about school-age kids? In Georgia, following the guidance of their Republican governor and the Georgia Department of Public Health, a camp run by the YMCA opened in June. All participants were required to present negative tests for COVID-19 before attending.
Then, one staffer developed COVID-19 symptoms and was sent home. The camp was closed within four days. The tragic result was out of 597 participants, 44 percent were infected. Among those aged 6-10, a staggering 51 percent were infected.
While children generally suffer less severe disease than older people, their lungs, kidneys, hearts and brains may be affected. The long-term health consequences for these children are unknown. Furthermore, they’ll likely spread the disease to teachers and within their household.
There doesn’t appear to be a plan for frequent testing of students and staff attending our schools. Even if they’re tested, current delays (Trump’s fault!) in reporting results will make the spread of COVID-19 inevitable.
Our local schools are evidently following Trump’s lead. Trump has urged communities to open schools to in-person instruction.
Trump doesn’t care about our kids. He just wants everything to appear “normal” so he can be reelected. Worst. President. Ever.
Frank Waxman
Salida