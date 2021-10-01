Dear Editor:
A Church would like to thank you, Salida, for attending our fundraiser “Songbirds in the Round.’
Darby Walker, Bonnie Culpepper and Scotlyn Srodes’ performance was magical.
We would also like to thank our generous sponsors who generosity support community programs at A Church.
Thank you to: Catherine Fisher with Full Circle Real Estate, Nicole Balaun with Su Casa, the Schieren family with LandMark Survey, Lane Wilson with Oveja Negra, the Justise family, Bunny and Clyde Corner Café and Market for the tasty food, Roxy’s Bottle Shop for the libations and Salida Mountain Sports. It is businesses and families like yours that make a difference in this community!
If you would like more information please visit our website, www.achurchsalida.org.
Andrea Mossman, Sheree and
Kurt Beddingfield and
the A Church board