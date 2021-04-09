Dear Editor:
A thank-you from the Caring and Sharing Board of Directors:
The town of Salida, that is also known to be the Heart of the Rockies, tends to attract folks with a lot of heart.
One of those such folks is Kayette Hutchinson. Kayette managed the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store for the last four years. She was well loved by her employees and the community.
The Caring and Sharing Board of Directors thanks Kayette for all she has done for the community and the foundation. The board wishes her the absolute best in her future endeavors.
Caring and Sharing is an ecumenical Christian organization dedicated to sharing the love of God by meeting people’s needs.
The Caring and Sharing Thrift Store is one of the financial engines of the organization and turns your donations into dollars. It is a vehicle for repurposing things one no longer needs and keeping them out of the landfill.
Revenue generated from the Thrift Store supports the Resource Center, Valley to Valley Senior Daycare Center, the soon to open Sanctuary Soup Kitchen and individual benevolence.
We invite the community to stop by to meet our new Thrift Store manager Jim Pankey.
Shop, donate and ask about opportunities to volunteer.
Giselle Riden,
Caring and Sharing
board president
Salida