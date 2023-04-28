The board of directors of Monarch Community Outreach want to express our sincere thanks to everyone who participated in our recent raffle.
We were able to raise $8,900, a new record for us. We will be using these funds to give back to our local organizations and to people in need. Our goal this year is $35,000.
The drawing for prizes was held April 8 at Monarch Mountain. Thank you to Monarch Mountain for letting us use the outdoor deck to set up our canopy for the event.
Many thanks to our sponsors. We had exceptional prizes this year. Prizes and winners are:
Commuter bike from Absolute Bikes – Taylor Carpenter, Pine.
Men’s Liberty Skis from Mount Shavano Ski & Snowboard Shop –Tyler Wakely, Colorado Springs.
Women’s Liberty Skis from Mount Shavano Ski & Snowboard Shop –Scott Sandell, Salida.
NeverSummer Snowboard from Mountain Sports Haus – Nicole Winter, Denver.
2023-24 Monarch Season Pass from Monarch Mountain – Laurie Omohundro, Salida.
Three-day, two-night llama pack trip from West Elk Pack Llamas – Tom Tierney, Los Alamos, N.M.
HydroFlask Cooler from Salida Mountain Sports – Jack Townes, Buena Vista.
Three-day, two-night Getaway Package from Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort – Ivy Bencheck, Salida.
Half-day Walk & Wade Guided Fishing Trip from The Next Eddy –Scott Drobny, Salida.
Eight Day Passes to Mount Princeton Hot Springs – Lara Fischlein, Buena Vista.
Half-day Browns Canyon Raft Trip for two from Monumental Expeditions – Katy Wieczorek, Nathrop.
Half-day Browns Canyon Raft Trip for two from Monumental Expeditions – Charlie Davis, Grand Junction.
Half-day Browns Canyon Raft Trip for two from Independent Whitewater – Anirudh Dharmarajan, Westminster.
MCO is beyond grateful for the generosity of Monarch employees, Monarch Mountain and our community members for supporting our mission. To date, we have donated $362,000 back to our communities. We could not have done that without all of you.
Susan Boucher, board president,
Monarch Community Outreach