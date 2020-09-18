Dear Editor:
The Gilligans Island theme song was the inspiration for this little piece, so keep that tune in mind when you give this a read.
So now, as Walter Winchell once said, “Good evening Mr. and Mrs. America, from border to border and coast to coast and all the ships at sea. Let’s go to press.”
Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale,
a tale of a fateful trip,
that started from a Texas port
Lake Travis with hundreds of ships
The participants were mighty sailing men,
Trump supporters, to be sure.
Hundreds set sail that fateful day
for a three hour Trump reelection tour,
It was pontoon boats, sailing boats,
yachts and canoes,
Trump flags flying, horns honking
and solidarity salutes.
“Weather conditions were calm that day
the sheriff’s office said.
But as the flotilla began its fateful caravan,
chaos ensued instead.
When the large number of vessels got moving,
calm waters became turbulent
canoes capsized, boats got swamped and tossed.
If not for the courage of the fearless crews many would be lost.
So, that’s the tale of Republican sailors,
of nauty buoys trying to stay afloat.
Trying to make the best of things,
even when ship happens, hope floats.
But consider this … from a lobsters perspective,
A Republican’s sinking yacht, is “like a miracle.”
“Tinker” Paul Silver
Howard