Dear Editor:
Three Democratic senators warned of potential “vote switching” by voting machines prior to the 2020 election. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) & Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote a letter in 2019 to Dominion Voting Systems and other election system vendors concerning the lack of security. (News release by: Andrew Mark Miller 11/13/2020 Washington Examiner.)
This has never really been a partisan issue.
Not a single fact sheet from the manufacturers suggests doing an independent full forensic audit on the routers or the machines. This is the one thing that could prove their claim that “remote access to voting machines does not exist.” If remote access does not exist, then open up the machines and the routers and prove it. They will not do that unless there is a court order and sometimes not even then. Many defy the court order and subpoenas, both in violation of state law.
Compromised state officials and judges resist any access to the machines or the routers for a cyber forensic audit. If they agree to the audit, it will reveal the truth and they all know it. Instead, the private corporate machine manufacturers launch law suits to deflect attention away from any serious audit and try to intimidate anyone who challenges their narrative.
As a result voter confidence in voting machine security is collapsing.
Visual evidence now shows that voting machines do have the capability to switch votes. There must be remote access, or hacking, for this to happen. Go to the following URL for the details and the evidence: depernolaw.com/dominion or search the HBO documentary “Kill Chain.”
Computerized vote counting was never designed to produce free and fair elections. It was designed to centralize control of elections where local autonomy is slowly eroded away and rendered irrelevant. We must return to protected local oversight. Paper ballots must be counted without the use of electronic tabulators and scanners. Votes must be adjudicated at the county/precinct level with no possibility of potential outside cyber interference by exposing a scanned ballot online.
If confidence in our elections process is ever to be restored, serious changes need to be made immediately. Working together, with willing local officials and all law-abiding registered voters regardless of political affiliation, we can organize and make change happen for Colorado if we get informed, get involved and speak out.
Mike Cowan,
Saguache