Dear Editor:
We are writing in support of Abby Jefferson for the Salida school board. Abby was born and raised in Salida and went to Salida public schools. She loves this town and the education she received here.
Yes, we are her parents, so who knows her better? Besides being super cool, she is strong, determined and motivated. Abby has a passion for what our children are being taught in schools and, luckily, most of it is wonderful. Abby supports public education and sees ways to get things accomplished so parents can have options as to what their children are being exposed to.
Abby’s passion and motivation will be a great asset to the school board and the Salida community. Vote Abby Jefferson for the District 2 Salida school board seat.
Willie and Treva Dominguez,
Salida