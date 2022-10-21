Once again the citizens of Salida are being asked to vote on a referendum.
This time it is for the Salida Bottling Company planned development on West First Street.
The developers want us to allow them to violate the current building codes so they can build higher than currently allowed.
The building codes are there for a reason. They protect all property owners and the style of Salida.
Every time we allow someone to bend the rules it sets a new precedent that allows others to challenge the codes in the future.
Why should we give special consideration to one group when everybody else who has recently developed in Salida followed the rules and the codes?
This is not the first time we have voted for code changes. Remember the Cozart project on U.S. 50?
The city government pushed hard for us to vote to increase the height for that project.
They said we needed the affordable housing units. That narrowly passed.
Now years have gone by and the only thing higher on that site is the weeds.
I don’t think it is right to give some developers the right to build outside the codes when everybody else has abided by them.
The Salida Bottling Company should conform to our codes.