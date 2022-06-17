Dear Editor:
I would like to thank those who responded to my last letter. I was actually hoping for a few more responses.
As expected, they ran the gamut from demanding I be silenced/censored to calling my opinion “dangerous.” Their high-brow condescension and snark always entertain as they wrongly assume they have the moral high ground when they actually lost it years ago and are unable and unwilling to reclaim it intellectually, through debate.
The ideas they push have never worked anywhere throughout world history, ever. But their “hubris” will not allow them to see it. For four years all we heard about from every corner of our corrupt media and leftist friends was how Trump colluded with the Russians and was therefore an illegitimate president. This debunked, bald-faced lie helped the Democrats retake the House in 2018 and they have unleashed hell on half of the country ever since.
They have proven at every turn that they are willing to watch the American people suffer for their insolence. Every issue imaginable, COVID, racism, “what a woman is” to the weather has been blamed on our freedoms.
For those so enlightened that they couldn’t decipher the point of my last letter, here it is: The media and big tech lied and censored the real news to unfairly skew the outcome of the 2020 election. That is undeniable. Yet any talk of re-examining the 2020 election is being treated as treason. Despite more evidence gathered since then (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQG12dPsGNQ).
It is obvious the more the “left” puts its plans into action, the more the country suffers economically, socially, spiritually, culturally, etc. While our hapless leadership lies, deflects and blames the other half of our country.
They have already teed up mass starvation and energy shortages, and if all goes their way, deserving people will freeze to death in the dark while hungry. In the name of “saving the environment.” Baby formula shortages are just the terrifying beginning. These tactics are nothing new and have proven effective for centuries now by left-leaning despots.
I often wonder if the Black Lives Matter signs are in local shop windows because the owners truly believe the Marxist bilge or if they are secretly afraid that if the flash mobs come to loot and burn Salida, their little piece of capitalism will be targeted without it. I know there are some in both camps.
But the government has been hijacked to the point of only going after crimes of one political persuasion, while theirs gets a pass. Do you expect freedom-loving Americans to be still and quietly accept totalitarianism?
I’d like to offer an olive branch for our future. If a Nazi-skinhead rally comes to town, I will stand next to my lefty neighbors in full opposition. I wonder if they will stand by me and others against a radical, violent, yet cleverly named communist movement? Our country does not “deserve” to be destroyed by a hateful ideology with centuries of proven failure.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida