Dear Editor:
April’s article, “A Pandemic Calls for Tough Love” is not about tough love. Asking, “Don’t you want to protect those with compromised immune system; cancer survivors, or those with lung disorders?” is but a prelude to a guilt trip.
Tough love is about personal responsibility, not ‘guilting’ others to serve your own interests. If you believe masks are effective, wear one; if you don’t feel safe in public, stay home.
I am not responsible for your life, and you are not responsible for mine.
To make sound choices, people need all the information.
Why are mask makers including warnings that masks do not protect against COVID-19?
Why are 17 undisputed studies about mask effectiveness and safety dismissed as ‘misinformation’ without any discussion on the merit of their findings?
Why is it acceptable to destroy the character of Dr. Russell Blaylock, a nationally recognized neurosurgeon now labeled a ‘lunatic’ because he dares cite findings of those studies, “none of which established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection”?
Why is it appropriate, April, to label people who don’t wear masks as selfish and uncaring?
Why is Public Heath promoting masks while remaining silent about the dangers from restricting the flow of oxygen?
Per Blaylock, “…a drop in oxygen levels (hypoxia) is associated with an impairment in immunity … which sets the stage for contracting any infection, including COVID-19 … making the consequences of that infection much graver.”
Equally alarming: “By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not escape … they will be constantly rebreathing the viruses, raising the concentration of the virus in the lungs and the nasal passages … people who have the worst reactions to the coronavirus have the highest concentrations of the virus early on.”
Shouldn’t everyone, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune system and lung disorders, be aware of these findings?
Would April still wear a mask if she knew that these studies also found that “people with cancer ... will be at a further risk from prolonged hypoxia as the cancer grows best in a microenvironment that is low in oxygen”?
Compassion begins with, ‘first do no harm’.
New Jersey reports that 89 percent of COVID-19 victims had Do Not Resuscitate orders.
How many victims in Chaffee had DNRs? Can we identify and focus on protecting the vulnerable without endangering the health and decimating the livelihood and education of those who are not?
Masks are about virtue signaling: if you wear one you’re selfless; refuse to put one on and you’re a selfish jerk.
It’s a childish but dangerous game of conditioning us to believe that promoting liberty and individual responsibility is selfish.
Mocking and demonizing people in order to silence them ‘for the greater good’ is the stuff of tyranny and propaganda – ask anyone who fled a socialist or communist country.
There are serious health risks from covering ones nose and mouth for long periods of time; do the research and consult your physician before wearing masks.
Given April’s battle with cancer, I sincerely hope she consulted hers.
Kathy Smith
Salida