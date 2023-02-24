“Portraits of Success” was the theme of the Salida chamber’s annual Community Awards, honoring outstanding community members. Nominated by the public, awards for the evening included Citizen of the Year, From the Heart and the Cornerstone Award.
The Salida chamber board of directors selected Business of the Year, derived from those selected for Business of the Month in 2022. Entrepreneur of the Year is also decided by the board. This award is often thought of as a “Visionary Award,” given to someone who has an idea and works to create a product or service people will support.
We had not had the opportunity to gather in person for a couple of years, so hosting a “traditional” soiree was something we enjoyed planning and executing. Xcel Energy was Premier Sponsor with Heart of the Rockies Radio Group as a big supporter as well. The community awards is, by far, the most personal of events we host and having the support of our corporate sponsors means a great deal.
To our award recipients, you are in the hearts of the community. Congratulations to Citizen of the Year Heather Adams. This year we transformed the Man and Woman of the Year awards to represent Citizen of the Year. From the Heart, Janet Franz; Cornerstone Award, Ken Brandon and a second Cornerstone Award to Ilona Witty. How fortunate we had two “lifetime of work” awards to share. Business of the Year, Collegiate Peaks Bank; and recipient of this year’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Julie Mach. The cherished Vaquero “Wanted Award” went to Dow Stewart. To all award “winners” and to all who were nominated, you are the finest examples of success.
This year’s popular silent auction gave local creatives and shopkeepers the opportunity to showcase their wares, with the opportunity for either keeping the minimum bid or donating straight across. We appreciate all the artists and businesses who donated to the auction, plus thanks to the auction bidders.
7000 Feet Running Company, Ace Hardware, Adam Williams, Brady’s West Garden & Floral, Colorado Wool Company, Casandra Grace, Cellar Wine & Spirits, Copper Kettle Apothecary, David Eckstein, Donna Miller, Donna & John Rhoads, Dragonfly Gifts, Elk Raven Photography, High’s Liquor, J2, Kaleidoscope Toys, Linda Frances – Four Winds Gallery, Monarch Mountain;
Moonlight Pizza, Mount Princeton Hot Springs, Opal Boutique, Roxy’s Bottle Shop, Ruby Blues, Salida Bike Shop, Salida Circus Outreach Foundation, Salida Cutlery Smoke Shop, Salida Mountain Sports, Selix Law LLC, Soulcraft Brewing, Su Casa! Furniture & Sleep Shop, The Maverick Potter, Vino Salida, Wood’s Distillery and Xcel Energy.
Chamber member Hippie Chicks Catering did a wonderful job with the food, serving a variety of heavy hors d’oeuvres, and the program’s emcee, Dan Ridenour, kept the evening rolling with his commentary.
To the chamber staff, Lisa Walner and Haley McCoy, board directors, the Vaqueros and SteamPlant staff, you were all part of the evening’s success.
As always, it was a pleasure.
Lori Roberts, executive director,