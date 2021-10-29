Dear Editor:
School board candidate Jodi Breckenridge Petit is an incumbent school board member. She is also a substitute teacher in our district. For most school districts, this practice is banned. Why? School board member Jodi is the boss of Superintendent Blackburn. And, Superintendent Blackburn is also the boss of teacher Jodi. Seems like a problem waiting to happen.
Regardless, Salida schools allow this practice, but with limitations. According to the Salida School District policy manual, Section BCB-School Board Member Conflict of Interest: “The Board considers it a conflict of interest for a Board member to also be employed by the district if compensation as an employee is valued at more than $10,000.00 annually or if employment is considered a full-time position. Therefore, the Board shall not hire any of its members as a full-time employee of the district nor shall the Board approve any compensation for a Board member for services rendered to the district as an employee above the $10,000.00 limit.”
School employee salaries are supposed to be public info but are unpublished. So I ask: Is Salida school board candidate Jodi Breckenridge Petit making more than $10,000 from R-32-J, in violation of school district rule?
Jodi Breckenridge Petit also supports the Full Circle Restorative Justice (FCRJ) relationship with Salida Schools. FCRJ normally focuses on mediating criminal disputes between offender and victim. The stated purpose on its website is a “global social change movement.” How does a parent opt out if they do not aspire to a “global social change movement”? How does the restorative justice model work for our schools? Are there any limits to what FCRJ can say, do or teach? And, who plays the role of offender? Who is the victim?
On Sept. 23, Principal Trujillo hid the troubled youth from police and ultimately released him to FCRJ, who inexplicably placed him alone overnight in a hotel. Did you know that besides being the high school principal, Trujillo serves on the board of directors for FCRJ? Is this yet another conflict of interest?
Speaking of conflicts, Salida hired yet another consultant, the very official-sounding Investigative Law Group, this time to analyze police conduct on Sept. 23. Do presumptive Salida Mayor Dan Shore’s loyalties lie with the Salida Police Department or with schools/FCRJ where Dan Shore (like Trujillo) is a member of the FCRJ board of directors? Salida government is a small and secretive world.
For the sake of diversity, please vote for Abby Jefferson, Catherine Rich and write-in candidate Jennifer Adamson for school board.
In the meantime, let’s scrutinize school officials as they usurp the FCRJ motto for themselves: “Because justice does not always mean punishment.”
Nancy Dominick,
Salida