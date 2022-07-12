Dear Editor:
Well, haying season is among us again, and along with everything else people with livestock are suffering a big increase in the prices of feed and hay.
It’s totally amazing that once again the working people, the ones that carry this country, get to struggle and sacrifice to try to make ends meet and try to support their animals and families. Once upon a time most people worked and were proud to say that they busted their butt to make a dollar.
I personally believe that it’s going to be awful hard to deliver groceries to a store, haul cattle to a feedlot or deliver gas and fuel to a station with an electric vehicle that won’t have the range to get there without stopping to charge up a few times.
Has anyone ever stopped to think about the cost of a wind generator or a solar farm and the amount of diesel fuel and semis it takes to get them to the site that they are going to, let alone the fact that they will never pay for themselves or that they will never last long enough to produce a profit? Where is the electricity going to come from to support all of the green?
It would be great to jump in your vehicle and drive to work for a few pennies and charge your car at work for nothing until everyone is doing it and there is not enough electricity to go around unless you go back to depending on fossil fuels to produce it. Everything is great in a fairy tale world.
I hope that people wake up and realize that nothing is free; you will pay sooner or later, and we are paying the price now.
Al Struna,
Hartsel