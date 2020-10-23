Dear Editor:
Random thoughts for our apocalyptic times:
– I can’t get Kimberly Guilfoyle out of my head. Her screeching, six-minute, out-of-body performance at the Republican National Convention. Which I experienced in real time … “The best is yet to come!”
– Trump the private citizen corrupts; Trump the president corrupts absolutely. Science and intelligence agencies, the Justice Department, military, Congress, Post Office, the electoral process. The only democratic institution Trump hasn’t corrupted is the Supreme Court … Oh, wait.
– Who is this Amy Conan Doyle anyway? Did her great-grandfather really write those Sherlock Holmes stories? Was there one called “The Case of the Stolen SCOTUS Seat”?
– Fun Fact: When President Trump got COVID, searches for “schadenfreude” spiked on the Merriam Webster dictionary website.
– Giant hair … Barracuda mouth … “The best is yet to come!”
– Nov. 3 to Jan. 20 – Election Day to Inauguration Day – is two-and-a-half months. Or 11 weeks. Or 78 days. Suggestion: Stock up on supplies, in case you need to stay home that long because it’s too weird to go outside, and there’s nothing in the supermarket anyway.
– America is a vial of nitroglycerine in Trump’s tiny hands. As he stumbles to an epic election defeat. A man with no bottom, lurching toward the abyss.
– I have one nerve left, and I’m taking care of it.
– “The best is yet to come!” … Shut up, Kimberly Gargoyle! Shut the #&!%@!# up! …
Marty Rush,
Salida