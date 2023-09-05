Dear Editor:
We are proud to announce two successful performances of Snowcaps Theatre's production of “Pirates! The Musical!” We performed at the Salida Boys & Girls Club on Aug. 9 and 10.
But, we have some people who did not get recognized enough through all of our publicity. First we would like to recognize our stage manager, Makenzie Jefferson, for helping backstage. We would also like to thank our co-director and choreographer, Paityn Smith. She was one of the keys to success in this show. Last but not least we want to thank Kayla Purcell as our co-director and vocal coach. We couldn't have done it without her.
Thank you all for helping our first-ever show (which was directed by kids) be a success.
Jimmy Griswell,
Snowcaps Theatre,
Salida