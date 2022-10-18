Nearly 10 years ago, the Chaffee County commissioners and local leaders formed the Chaffee Housing Trust with the expressed goal of addressing workforce and affordable housing. At that time it was an important need.
Today, the workforce housing in Chaffee County is at a crisis and has seriously impacted the majority of the citizens in the community. Please consider voting yes on ballot question 6A to work toward alleviating our housing shortage. The economy and social structure of Chaffee County are at a crossroads.
former Chaffee County commissioner