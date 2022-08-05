I am sending out a heartfelt thanks to Jane Templeton, her family and her friends, who celebrated Jane’s birthday by making donations to the Chaffee Housing Authority in support of Jane’s Place, a 17-unit rental project named after the late Jane Whitmer.
This generous act brought over $1,700 to the project. When Jane Templeton delivered this gift to the CHA office, the joy that she brought with her filled the office with warmth and was a clear demonstration of the generosity and community support that is at the heart of Jane’s Place.
Cheers to you, Jane Templeton –may your heart keep shining brightly!
Chaffee Housing Authority