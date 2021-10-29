Dear Editor:
Much has been written and discussed about the Sept. 23 incident at Salida High School. The most recent letter to the editor I’ve seen was couched as regarding the reporting of the incident in The Mountain Mail. In reality, the letter was intended to be critical of the police response as having been too strong.
While I don’t wish to express an opinion regarding the reporting of the incident or engage in any kind of debate, I do wish to respond to those who have criticized the police response. If, God forbid, a tragic incident had in fact taken place at the school, rather than asking why it was necessary to have seven law enforcement officers respond (assuming seven is the accurate number in this case), would the police detractors be asking why only seven law enforcement officers responded? I have zero doubt that would be the case. The bottom line is you can’t have it both ways, folks.
In my estimation, had the school principal initially told the officer where he and the student were located, the officer would have gone to that location, made sure the student was not in fact armed and that the situation was under control. The officer would have stood down and this entire debate would have been averted.
The lesson to me is pretty easy: Comply with the directions of law enforcement officers and the rest will take care of itself. Just do what they ask you to do.
Mike Phelps,
Nathrop