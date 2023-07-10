Dear Editor:
True, programs like public education, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SNAP, etc., might more properly be termed “social welfare” than “socialism.” However, given the number of people in the USA who shriek “Socialism(!)” whenever such programs are proposed, or simply discussed, one might well argue that the meaning of the word has changed to include social welfare.
Soviet Russia started with Leninism, an extreme, far-left form of authoritarian communism. Later under Stalin, the Soviet Union became a totalitarian dictatorship and police state. One easily recognizes the flaws in Soviet communism.
However, socialism has many definitions, and though by strict definition entails social ownership, or even government ownership, of the means of production, it need not necessarily lead to the extremes of Soviet-style communism, and it can contribute positively within a mixed economy. (Consider Norway and, to a lesser degree, other Scandinavian countries, France and Germany.)
In our country, given the level of inequality in income and wealth comparable to the Gilded Age, we could certainly do with more wealth redistribution, if not through a universal basic income at least with a more progressive tax system. (Some of us remember the highest marginal federal income tax rate, currently at 37 percent, stood at over 90 percent during the Eisenhower administration and through 1963, a period of widespread affluence, at least among white folks).
Also, our country would gain strength by offering free public education to its highest levels, thus allowing each citizen who chooses that path to reach his/her full potential. (Consider the regressive economic effects and enormous stress caused by student loan debt today.)
Universal health coverage would certainly strengthen our country. (One organization estimates 40 percent of U.S. adults carry healthcare debt, and our access and overall health care outcomes rank among the poorest among wealthy nations.)
Additionally, we could do with more employee ownership of businesses and more workers with ownership and voting rights participating on boards of directors of corporations.
Of course, many deny that our country could afford such extravagance, yet by many measures of wealth the USA outranks countries that do.
One can well appreciate the energy, innovation and wealth generated by capitalism. However, at the same time, one must recognize that capitalism has its own extreme forms and distorted incentives, as exemplified by many practices today in this country and by the prevalent unwarranted confidence in self-regulating markets.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida