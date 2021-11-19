Dear Editor:
I would like to thank all of my supporters. I accept my loss to my opponent for Ward 3 city council.
I was not sad for myself, though it is tough to lose. I was sad for Salida, which deserves better than this administration and the person who beat me. I have nothing against him. I don’t agree with where he and his peers are taking Salida – not a very good place.
I get the business community and how hard it is to make a living here, which my opponent doesn’t seem to get. He and his peers care about their own interests, not taxpayers. They make poor decisions, see only what they want to see and don’t care about business owners. That’s why they want to close F Street in 2022 for a third year.
When my opponent’s wife says let’s forget about mistakes they made in the last four years, my answer is take responsibility for mistakes like closing F Street, the city paying high attorney’s fees and putting someone with an awful track record supervising city employees. That cannot be brushed aside.
We are more divided than ever. There’s no leadership at the top; people are afraid to stand up for Salida.
I did not win, but I will be a relevant force until the next election.
This city government continues to point the finger at the last administration, who did their jobs and bettered the community. The current one is not polite to citizens at meetings and doesn’t listen to taxpayers. I will stop their agenda and stand up for the town I have called home most of my life.
When my opponent’s wife talks about democracy, she has lots to learn. You should serve all the people, care about the poor and working class; this administration doesn’t want to do anything for anyone.
The new chief executive officer told folks when this body decided to close F Street over the summer, people who don’t like it and cannot get around can stay home for all we care. I call it no compassion.
I agree with my opponent’s wife on one thing: No people ran in the last two elections. If you want to have your voice heard, run for office like I did, go to the polls and meetings. People want change but don’t step up. I’m proud of my platform. I am a better person for it and will never change what I believe in. Giving up is too easy and not in me. I hold my head up with dignity. The person who ran against me cannot take that away.
It is sad that longtime residents are moving out because of this administration’s actions. We must come together to help each other. We have to decide what kind of town we want to become.
Since we have no leaders in city government, we need to be leaders. In two years things will change for the better – have faith.
Adam Martinez,
Salida