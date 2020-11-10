Dear Editor:
On behalf of No Mining on Methodist Coalition (neighbors, community members, HOA’s, organizations and friends), I would like to share our appreciation for the community support of our opposition to additional mining on Methodist Mountain.
There was a strong response of more than 800 comments submitted to the Bureau of Land Management.
We believe these 50 acres of public land should be preserved and not mined by Hard Rock Paving and Redi-Mix – or by anyone.
Our on-site visit with BLM, Hard Rock representatives and representatives from the county revealed that this proposal would be a new greatly expanded mining footprint. Hard Rock currently mines 26 acres (17 private and 9 BLM).
During this next step of the process the BLM will publish the draft environmental assessment.
An environmental assessment is a study required to establish all the impacts, either positive or negative, about one particular project.
It will consist of technical evaluation, economic impact and social results of the project.
There will be a 30-day comment period for the draft environmental assessment. Please watch for updates on our website: https://nominingonmethodist.org/.
Please share your expertise with us as we prepare to submit our research and comments related to issues around recreation and trails, economics, air quality, environmental and natural resources, wildlife and plants, property values, viewscapes and quality of life for our special county and its citizens.
If you support our efforts to stop this expansion of mining on Methodist Mountain, please consider signing the “new” petition on our website: https://nominingonmethodist.org/.
You can also follow us on Facebook. If you have additional questions, ideas, or wish to volunteer, please feel free to message us on our Facebook page or email us at nominingonmethodist@gmail.com.
Also, if possible, please consider making a donation of your time and/or money.
Feel free to share this information with your friends via email, Facebook, conversation, etc. Thank you.
Linda Erickson
Salida