Dear Editor:
Per minutes of the July 21, 2020, Planning Commission meeting, the Aspire Tours application was tabled because of “two items required from applicant that Planning Commission does not have at this time – specifically a water adequacy study (per LUC Section 4.6.2 F&K) and traffic study (per LUC Section 4.6.2G) … Commissioner Horne requests that the applicant consent to tabling this application until such time as they submit both of these studies.”
Yet hearings were scheduled. In the Nov. 30 Planning Commission meeting, two development applications were discussed: Aspire Tours Limited Impact Review and Peak View Major Subdivision Preliminary Plan.
The Planning Commission required of both Aspire Tours and Peak View applicants a water study as condition of approval. While Peak View provided detailed water studies that verified adequate water quality and quantity based on actual tests performed, Aspire Tours provided no actual results of water tests, no water quality data and no local well data required in sections of LUC 4.6.2 K4 (potability) and K1 (quality). Aspire Tours’ water consultant had no idea of local well issues because no study was performed.
Aspire Tours submitted three different traffic studies. The last study was submitted on Nov. 22, long after the Planning Commission’s deadline of July 21. Why three? Because previous studies failed to meet land use code requirements. Aspire never collected their own traffic data. Data used in the traffic study was provided by Planning and Zoning Department staff.
These deficiencies were highlighted to P&Z staff in a letter from CR190 Initiative. CR190 Initiative asked for an explanation of why the Aspire Tours application was not meeting requirements set out in the land use code and by P&Z themselves. P&Z staff never responded.
In the Dec. 7 Chaffee County Planning Commission meeting the committee once again discussed conditions of approval to include a water adequacy study and address traffic safety.
In the Jan. 25 Planning Commission meeting the Aspire application was approved with 41 conditions. In the first two drafts of the conditions reviewed during the meeting, the water study and traffic topics were omitted by P&Z staff. Ms. Curgus asked that they be added back to the list of conditions.
For the past 1½ years, Aspire Tours has been allowed to ignore two major conditions of approval and to miss deadlines, yet the Planning Commission approved their application by adding more conditions. Why would the Planning Commission assume Aspire Tours will meet 41 total conditions?
We fully expect Aspire Tours to ignore new conditions and do whatever they choose to do. And as we know from experience, there is little enforcement of zoning codes in Chaffee County after applications are approved.
This begs the question, what is the purpose of the Planning Commission since they either have no authority or cannot enforce their authority?
Heaven help Chaffee County as soon as other out-of-county developers realize they can ignore P&Z requirements and still get applications approved. Maybe they already know.
Mark and Judy Dean,
Salida