Dear Editor:
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski recently opined about COVID-19 (May 7). He asserted: “There has been more hype than there should be.” He claimed that there are many worse things than COVID-19, including: “Walking a dog in the park.”
I’m sure the Rev. Rutkowski knows a lot about the Bible. However, he evidently knows little about the dangers of COVID-19.
This is a serious disease. You can die. You can infect others. Or you can become a COVID-19 “long-hauler” and display symptoms for weeks or months after developing the disease.
We still don’t know the entirety of long-term effects of the disease. It’s possible that the symptoms may haunt you the rest of your life.
Rev. Rutkowski’s prescription: “Start telling Jesus all about your troubles and fears.” And he states: “I guarantee his peace will help you.”
If telling Jesus about your fears provides you comfort, that’s great. But it won’t protect you from COVID-19. The only things that will protect you from the disease are vaccination and sensible public health measures like wearing masks and social distancing.
If you feel that vaccination and wearing masks is an infringement on your “freedom,” that’s just fine. Just stay away from any public spaces.
Although I’ve been vaccinated, the vaccines are not yet available to children. And I have young grandchildren. I don’t want my grandkids to suffer because of your ignorance.
In another recent column (April 30), the Rev. Mike McClellan bemoaned recent evidence documenting the decline in U.S. church membership (U.S. Church Membership Falls Below Majority for First Time [gallup.com]).
Gallup has been asking folks if they belong to a church for more than 80 years. As recently as 2000, church membership was 70 percent. Now it’s declined to 47 percent.
According to the Gallup data, church membership is strongly correlated with age. While the decline is evident across all ages, the most notable decrease is among younger folks. Gallup estimates that thousands of churches are closing every year.
Like a participant in any other failing business, McClellan is searching for a solution. The solutions he proposes are “… biblical teaching, a shared fellowship with one another, prayer and the practice of the Lord’s Supper.”
I’d respectfully suggest this won’t fix the decline. Perhaps the falloff in membership, especially among younger folks, reflects the attempt by some denominations to impose unpopular views on their flocks. For example, the hypocritical embrace of Trump by evangelicals. Which of the Ten Commandments has Trump not violated?
Some church doctrines proclaim women must be subservient to men. And that women aren’t permitted to make their own reproductive health decisions. And people are not free to love whom they want if they’re the “wrong” gender. Some churches even posit that higher taxes on the rich are contrary to the teachings of Jesus.
We’re all afraid of dying. Belief in an afterlife is comforting to many churchgoers. But as long as churches impose intolerant doctrines, it’s likely membership will continue to decline.
Frank Waxman
Salida