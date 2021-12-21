Dear Editor:
No, government is not business, which has for its goals profit or shareholder value, goals not part – nor should they be part – of government. That does not mean that in the practice of government we should not seek efficient and effective operations. We should.
Furthermore, many of us, privileged to live in this country, enjoy the security, opportunities and services that government provides. However, that is not to suggest that there exists no room for improvement in extending these same benefits more broadly.
After all, from its very inception our country and its government have been known as “the great experiment,” and as an experiment, it has included highs and lows, fits and starts and improvements and reverses.
If we are to preserve our precious democracy, we must engage one another critically, yes, but also positively, responsibly and respectfully with honesty, empathy and compassion.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida