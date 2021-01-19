Dear Editor:
With all due respect to our local Democrats, I couldn’t disagree more with their published conclusions of late.
They have zero credibility, and/or moral high ground at all, especially after their divisive rhetoric and disgusting behavior of the past four years.
But I am heartened by the Democrats newfound opposition to violent rioting. At least when the right wing does it.
I was starting to worry that they might be in favor of violence, arson, dead and injured cops, attacks on Federal Buildings (Portland Federal Courthouse) etc.
This is evidenced by the last nine months they spent overtly ignoring and facilitating peaceful protests devolving into violent riots.
Many hundreds of minority owned businesses were violently destroyed. I guess, some violence is acceptable and some is not, based on the perceived political affiliation of the rioters. Hypocrisy anybody?
But, maybe Democratic leaders are opposed to it now simply because it visited their place of work as opposed to the workplaces of ‘the great unwashed’ citizenry.
Unfortunately, me and roughly 75 million other Americans will never be convinced that Joe Biden won the presidency fair and square.
Evidence of a fraudulent election is hiding in plain sight in the form of our overtly corrupt and biased national news media.
They are less trusted now than congress, if that’s even possible. Their lame ‘Jedi mind tricks’ are losing their effectiveness.
Their blatant bias and webs of deception during the last four years, in particular, have been similar to what I shovel every morning from our corral.
For our republic to properly function, we must be given every side of every story in order to decide for ourselves how to respond.
Objective journalism, on a national level is dead. The presidency of Donald Trump has taken the blinders off of the American people. They finally see the left for who they truly are.
Trump made the left so ridiculously angry that they stopped trying to hide it.
If they can’t ignore, they simply dismiss their militant proxies who destroy cities, assault police officers, loot and burn down legitimate businesses, berating and sometimes violently beating civilians.
What their fascistic “activists” did to ‘Back the Blue’ events and the damage done to our State Capital over the summer should be all the evidence one needs to condemn those rioters too but it just doesn’t happen.
The newest, mass strategy to deal with Trump supporters seems to be simply ‘canceling’ them.
All 75 million-plus of them. Good luck with that. Continually insulting them and restricting their first and yes, second amendment rights doesn’t seem too smart to me.
Maybe re-setting our dialogue, would be a better idea. I promise you; however, that I will do all I can to help heal this divided nation, only up to and until our newest illegitimate president decides to solve the world’s problems by taking away our freedoms and sovereignty.
All of you well intentioned Biden supporters will miss your freedoms too. I guarantee it.
Bret M. Collyer
Salida