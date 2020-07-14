Dear Editor:
I’ve seen Karin Adams write to the paper a few times now regarding the new comprehensive plan.
I would like to remind everyone that despite her perceived stance as an advocate for property rights, at the end of the day she is a real estate agent.
I would encourage the county to stick with the findings of Envision Chaffee County, which is to go to 5-acre parcels, not the existing 2-acre parcels that are chopping this county into tiny little pieces for second-home owners to build their McMansions.
The citizens of Chaffee County took time out of their schedules last year to voice their opinions – Karin Adams is the voice of private interest, not the public.
Shae Whitney
Salida