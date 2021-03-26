Dear Editor:
Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association is a valuable recreational and economical project. I certainly support this facility as an important winter recreational source for outdoor activity. Chaffee County and Salida are statewide hot spots for outdoor recreation.
The ice rink will provide a great area for the after-school skating, weekend hockey tournaments and adult activities.
In addition it will provide an economic benefit to the motels, restaurants and other businesses in the region. It will certainly increase the sales taxes during the slower months and complement skiing at Monarch Mountain.
Jim Fontana,
Salida