Dear Editor:
Dear Giving Friends,
Inflation takes from us, including a portion of what we usually give to the needy. So, how to give more when we have less? One possible answer: What we save by driving the speed limit on highways, we can give to the poor. We also might save the poor unnecessary and costly misery as well.
Saving the gas and money is the easy part. The best-selling car in America in 2021 (Toyota Camry) gets 35.9 mpg at 65 mph. At 80 mph, it gets 28 percent less, 28 mpg. Drive 65 and you spend 28 percent less on fuel. Over a year in that same car, 10 miles a day at 80 mph using gas at $3.60 per gallon costs $467. At 65 mph that same gas would cost $365. Savings: $102. That’s $102 to give to the needy.
Say you drive 10 times more highway miles per year than this example; that’s $1,020 for the needy. The average American drives 12,785 miles per year, so about 35 miles per day. Same car driven 12,785 miles at 65 instead of 80 saves $357. Multiply the savings by the 3.2 trillion miles Americans drive every year and we’re talking about profoundly impacting the neediest among us, inflation or not.
Bonus: By driving highway speed limits we are automatically charitable, and on a global level, by virtue of what we don’t give: CO2. If we are using 28 percent less fuel, that’s also 28 percent less CO2 (and methane). Those trillions of miles, at 19.6 pounds of CO2 per gallon, if using 28 percent less gallons, means much less CO2.
How does that help the poor? Consider: if CO2 emissions impact extreme weather, and extreme weather too often targets zones typically populated by the poorest of the poor (floodplains), then 28 percent less CO2 should mean less powerful events less often. That’s 28 percent less misery and hardship for the most vulnerable on the planet.
Maybe we can’t personally slow down inflation, but everyone of us can slow down. It’s good for us all (including the environment). And, turns out, it’s good for giving.
I hope this helps relieve some of the worry of how to find the resources to give as generously as we always have this holiday season, inflation or not.
Wayne K. Sheldrake,
Salida