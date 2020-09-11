Dear Editor:
With election time upon us, the community is amping up their patriotic spirit by posting yard signs signifying who they support for office. It’s become quite the American tradition.
I live in Chaffee county and was quite excited to extend my support by posting a sign outside the home I rent.
My landlords have the opposite parties signs displayed proudly in their yard.
After seeing mine, I was asked to take my sign down because they didn’t want it on their property.
Being in my early 20’s and attempting to be part of the political conversation, I was very disappointed to see members of my community trying to stifle my voice; my freedom of speech.
Notice, I haven’t disclosed who my landlords and I are supporting for county commissioner.
This is simply because it shouldn’t matter who either one is voting for. What matters is that everyone has the right to their own opinion, and furthermore, the right to voice an opinion.
I have removed my sign for now, but my morals feel extremely challenged and this is something that doesn’t sit right with me.
Nowhere in my lease does it indicate that I cannot post political signs.
I’ve taken to the internet to find legality behind renters rights in these situations, but I haven’t found much. When I reached out to the head of Division of Real Estate in Colorado, I was told that he was unaware of any provisions in Colorado law that directly addressed my specific question.
He recommended speaking to an attorney for legal advice. Before going this route, I wanted to reach out to my community. This has possibly happened to other tenants, and I’d love to know how it was dealt with. I’m interested to hear any other thoughts on this discussion.
I’m very disappointed that some feel that others views are not as important as their own, especially in the land of politics.
I pride myself in being the type of person to recognize that no two sets of opinions will ever be the same, and that’s OK.
The world would be a very dull place if everyone expressed the same ideas, so I encourage us all to find the joy and fun of accepting that we are all unique.
During this election season, my hope is that we can let everyone voice their opinion without fear. The beauty of America is freedom, so let’s keep it that way!
Zoe Shomaker
Buena Vista