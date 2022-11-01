I find this is a tricky letter to write, as the topic is nuanced and sensitive. I live and work in downtown Salida. I take great care to offer a sanctuary for clients, feeling it to be an absolute necessity given the stressors we are constantly enduring in this time.
There is another “sanctuary” very close to my live/work space which offers services to a very different clientele than mine. And here is where the conundrum resides.
Over the summer, my neighborhood, and my block particularly, peaked with action. It was a hub for violence, vagrancy, trespassing, littering, harassment, etc. Police were present most days, sometimes repeatedly. On the regular, there were men screaming in front of my place, physical altercations, drug addicts lying on the grass leaving trash in my yard, parking their camping chairs on my property, blocking the pathway by sitting in groups on the sidewalk, regularly harassing neighbors and citizens.
I have witnessed elderly people looking frightened to have to cross the street because they could not walk the sidewalks. Clients tell me they have rerouted their children’s walk home from school out of fear of these folks and dogs who have rolled in human feces.
I live/work on a block with single women who have expressed fearing their safety many times because of harassment and trespassing men. I have seen the park nearby be the meeting place for drug addicts and knife fights. My neighbors have dealt with break-ins, thefts and stressful, daily interactions with a population consisting mainly of folks having drug and mental health issues.
So here lies the point I would like to make: It is understood that people with serious trauma and addiction issues live in every community and need care. Many of us have family members who fall into these categories. We are not able to separate from these issues, no matter how uncomfortable it is for the average person to witness. That said, I would appreciate if the readers would imagine the scenarios I have written above happening in front of their homes and businesses.
Imagine your 5-year-old playing in the yard 3 feet away from the screaming drug addict on the other side of your 3-foot fence ... or your grandmother sitting on the porch while a homeless person joins her on the bench, as he shouts violently at people walking by.
What I am offering you to imagine is unfortunately not a made-up scenario. These are real situations happening regularly here in our Salida neighborhood, only the child and the grandmother mentioned are not outside because, who in their right mind would allow their 5-year-old to play in the yard next to a group of smoking and screaming homeless men?
So in an effort to serve those “less fortunate” – a population mostly consisting of men who do drugs and receive free everything – do we do it at the cost of elderly, women and children? Is that truly “serving”?