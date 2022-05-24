Dear Editor:
Next week the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum will meet in Switzerland to decide all Americans’ freedoms.
Too busy with the Johnny Depp trial to notice? Or too busy working to pay for gasoline and or baby formula? (I suspect that is quite intentional.) While you are distracted by the fodder of mainstream news, or the latest but not so greatest sabotage on our economy, the future of all Americans’ freedoms is being voted on by unelected technocrats and corporate oligarchs.
Like all tyrants, they will do anything to make certain you agree for your “own good” (so be sure to read between the lines, people). A “treaty” is being put forth (and supported by our current president) which would allow WHO to have full and complete control on a world government level. (All in the name of “protecting you.”)
Who is WHO? Well, let’s just say any organization is run by those who keep financial controlling interest. The two major financial controlling interests of WHO? The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. And the Chinese Communist Party. That’s right, folks. Our government is about to hand over all your constitutional fights to the CCP.
To go into all the horrific details of why each and every American should speak up now (before it’s too late) against this would take much more than a simple letter to the editor. Educate yourself. But, I warn you: Don’t Google it. Familiarize yourself with the World Economic Forum. Familiarize yourself with who controls WHO (before WHO controls you). Familiarize yourself with the details of this so-called “treaty.” Today. Because the terrifying horrors of the lockdowns in Shanghi happening now, where millions are being starved to death in their own homes, stripped of all their freedoms, even their own pets taken from them to be executed … well, that’s coming for you.
Read the “treaty.” Vote with your words. Speak up now. Because what is going to prevent these “unelected leaders” from abusing their power? What would prevent them from claiming that owning a gun “poses a threat to public safety”? What would keep them from locking you in your own home or hauling you off to a concentration camp just as is now happening in China?
I will give you the answer quite clearly: Should this “treaty” pass, the answer is nothing. While you sleep. While you are distracted by whatever it is they want you to be distracted by, your freedoms quietly drift out the door. Educate yourself.
The WEF is headed by Klaus Schwab. Read his book, “The Great Reset.” Know he is the one to groom men like Trudeau and Putin. He has no qualms about taking away your freedoms. He thinks you are too stupid to keep them. If you don’t believe me, educate yourself. There is a war happening that makes not only the war in Ukraine seem small, but all the world wars combined. (FYI: This is not a drill.)
Diana Smyth,
Salida