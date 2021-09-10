Dear Editor:
No one would deny that the recent scenes at Kabul’s airport are tragic and a debacle of the first order.
But to place blame for a 20-year war gone bad on a president who’s been in office just seven months (Mountain Mail, Aug. 26) is shamelessly political and bad history at best.
The administrations of Bush, Obama and Trump all share responsibility for letting this war go on endlessly, and at least Joe Biden had the resolve to say, finally, that enough was enough.
Nearly everyone agreed that the final act of this country’s grand adventure in Afghanistan, like Britain’s and the USSR’s before it, would be ugly.
And by the way, where were the Afghan armed forces and government during this last, sad chapter?
It was time for them to stand and be counted.
What passes for history among our leaders and their advisors these days? Generally speaking, most of the Middle East and North Africa are tribal land, as is Afghanistan.
Wherever you find a straight line on a political map of these regions, you can bet it was imposed on the people by a former colonial power.
It should come as no surprise that any attempt on the part of Western powers to impose a system of representative government on these areas will fail.
Was Iraq worse off under Saddam Hussein, or Libya under Gaddafi, than they are today? Sadly, no – it seems the best chance for these regions to be viable countries is for some strongman to emerge, strong enough to whip the tribal leaders in his area into some kind of crude union.
Of the many wars and interventions I have seen this country engage in during my lifetime, just one stands out as properly thought through – George H.W. Bush’s intervention into Kuwait after it was invaded by Iraq in 1990.
Bush Sr. had long foreign policy experience himself, and he was aided by able men like James Baker.
He assembled an unlikely and fragile coalition of erstwhile enemies (Egypt and Israel, for two), went in and got the job done and refused the advice of some to continue on to Baghdad.
Bush the Lesser, under the sway of people like Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld, was unable to resist the lure of nation-building, and the rest is history, for those who have ears to hear.
Do I expect the government to learn anything from this, our latest defeat? Honestly, no. But perhaps an unlikely step in the right direction might be universal conscription for everyone – no exceptions.
This way, when asked to approve yet another mindless intervention on the far side of the world, our leaders and representatives might think twice about having some of their own skin on the line.
Then the brunt of actual fighting and dying would be borne by all, not just the patriotic few and disadvantaged many who make up much of our current volunteer military forces.
John Dodd,
Poncha Springs