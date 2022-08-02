‘Are you a man or a mouse?’ Aug 2, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor:To the Uvalde, Texas, police chief and other first responders: When a child’s life is in danger, an adult has to do anything and everything possible even if it means sacrificing their own life.Are you a man or a mouse? Squeak, squeak! Thomas A Kaercher,Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Top Ads featured Professional Property Managment Updated Jul 21, 2022