Check out the Salida Bottling Company mailer. Nearly fact-free!
“Salida’s families are struggling to afford homes.” Not relevant! What do SBC “inclusionary “units cost? Numbers from SBC: 3BR “inclusionary” unit (160 percent area median income) still costs over $603,000. In return council granted SBC 14 code variances, including excess height and density.
“At least 25 percent of those units will be ‘permanently price reduced’ for residents of Salida.” Deceptive! Really means deed restricted: home resale value increase is limited to (usually) 1 percent/year owned. If housing market tanks, homeowner goes underwater, owing more than house is worth. If housing market surges, equity gain is severely limited. Who gambles when you can lose but can’t really win?
“Reflective of the historic character of downtown Salida.” Balderdash! Where else are there 17 units, some over 40 feet high, on a 0.46-acre lot in downtown Salida?
“A no vote will not prevent development, but could remove planned inclusionary housing units.” Could? If SBC built 10 units to code, current Salida statute still requires two “inclusionary” units.
“Support Development that supports Salidans.” Huh? Most SBC units will become short-term rentals. SBC says initial HOA will ban STRs. New owners can change HOA rules.
Gorgeous photograph on the SBC mailer makes my point. It shows Salida as it is, not as it will be after the developer/mayor/council-complex finish densifying our little mountain town: tinyurl.com/4pp233pw.
Preserve Salida’s small-town character. Say no to code variances profiting only developers. Vote no on 2D.