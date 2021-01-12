Dear Editor:
Manipulated by the pyscho-babble of a desperate leader and driven by mob mentality, supporters of President Donald Trump forgot the basic civics lesson that underpins American democracy.
Elections in the United States represent bloodless revolution. Every four years, we the people get the opportunity to overthrow government, as we did in November.
We tried the right-wing extremist thing, that sure was fun, with all the sexism, racism, xenophobia and bigotry.
But we, as a nation, held a coveted, bloodless revolution at the polls.
We had an election that by all measures was the epitome of the democratic process – record turnout, election judges and diligent oversight. It was probably one of the most inclusive elections that we’ve ever had.
Just because Trump didn’t win doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, he just never conceded. His supporters clearly mistook this for a call to arms instead of what is – delusion.
Now we will have a moderate government with a nearly evenly split Congress and an established statesman as President.
That was our revolution. The violent riots in Washington are the shameless antics of juvenile adults who didn’t get their way and are now proclaiming “not fair!”
Yes, democracy is fragile, always has been. It requires active citizenship and an educated, healthy populace.
Democracy’s fragility is strength, it allows for debate of societal ideals and an empathy for it’s most down trodden. This is freedom. This is expression.
We might not always get our way. The pace of government is slow and compromise sometimes gets in the way of effective legislation. However, it gets the job done, so we can move forward toward the next issue worth fighting for.
This institution is worth protecting. Without it, we would have an actual reason to live in fear. The protesters participated in our democracy but crossed the line trying to tear down the very thing they are supposedly supporting.
Quit listening to a President who has disdain for the truth, thwarts the law, denigrates our institutions, and has contempt for our traditions. He is telling us to be fearful. We are not victims of the system. We are innovative. We are resilient. We are Americans.
Katye McConaghy
Salida