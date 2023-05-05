The current attempt by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association to once again raise the rates that many clients pay for their electricity is an unfortunate, shortsighted move.
SDCEA fails to acknowledge the partnership that the net metering clients provide to the utility. Net metering clients, including those who have sunk precious savings into a few solar panels, generate electricity thanks to our plentiful Colorado sunshine. Any excess is placed back into the grid while SDCEA compensates them with a meager discounted rate. A rate much less than what they pay Tri-State.
Penalizing electric energy partners while rewarding high energy users, all while currently charging one of the highest rates in the region may sound like a solid business plan, but this plan comes at the expense of those SDCEA should view as partners. Our co-op penalizes its customers who supply lower-cost energy to the utility, have no alternative electric provider options and in many cases cannot afford purchasing their own battery storage systems to go off the grid.
The upcoming board election is vital to the future of SDCEA. Luckily, there are two candidates who are highly qualified and forward thinking: Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle. Both candidates bring experience and knowledge that can benefit Sangre’s members, you and us. They will provide SDCEA with excellent leadership and will represent the best interests of SDCEA’s many types of clients in mind.
Supplying reliable electricity at a reasonable rate while adjusting to the growing multisource energy supply environment is vital to the future of an electric utility. Jeff and Mark recognize this and will be able to respond to the changing landscape that electric utility must navigate.
We heartily endorse both candidates for the board seats being contested in the June election.