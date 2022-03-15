Dear Editor:
Dear Board of County Commissioners:
This is a letter representing the concerns of over 45 property owners near CR 160 between Salida and the U.S. 285 intersection. Some are new property owners alongside many longtime owners. This is not a NIMBY letter. This is a commonsense plea for you to slow development in Chaffee County until the land use code is updated to match and support the adopted 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
Developers will exploit the gap that exists between those two governing documents unless you take action to hold them accountable for their impacts. Loss of rural character, visual impacts, biker safety, traffic, workforce housing, contamination of existing wells and possibly the Arkansas River are some of the impacts that are not adequately addressed by the present land use code.
Planning Commission and staff are put in the impossible position of applying the existing outdated code with the knowledge that the community has asked for more guardrails around growth. Planners are experimenting with concepts like a dense cluster plan, each lot with well and septic, with only vague guidance in the land use code. The motivation is that it preserves open space. While open space is something we can all agree on, there are inadequate definitions or regulations in the land use code to ensure the viability of the arrangement into perpetuity.
The Timber Creek proposal just reviewed by the Planning Commission proposes 70 lots in a cluster, each lot approximately 1 acre. The current land use code requires specific envelopes for well and septic within each lot. According to one planning commissioner, “that’s not actually the best practice.” She went on to say, “Thinking it has to be 70 individual wells and septic systems (as opposed to more current, possibly shared systems) is a very, very antiquated approach to doing this.”
Yet here we are, behind the curve in best practices, considering a large, impactful residential development with a land use code that does not adequately address current best practices for development in high growth areas.
Development is difficult. It should be. Developers’ involvement with a project is a few years while the end-product is a part of the community forever. Developers are often focused only on meeting minimum requirements to maximize profits. Larger developments should be subject to a high level of scrutiny with a land use code that is up to the challenge.
Please consider slowing down the development until an updated land use code is adopted. Perhaps it is time to consider a moratorium on large developments. The experimentation and variances to the land use code that P&Z is suggesting on the Timber Creek sketch plan to compensate for an outdated code is risky. It will have lasting consequences in our community. Just look at other popular mountain communities in our state, who allowed growth to go unchecked. They are now struggling to backtrack. Without proper updated guidance in our land use code, the same thing will happen in Chaffee County.
Jack Wolfe,
Salida