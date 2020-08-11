Dear Editor:
I will speak for our Republic, it is worth saving. They are doing it again, same as in 2016, only worse, they are calling everybody who disagrees with them politically a racist.
What a horrible thing to call someone, based only on their politics, especially given the real, yet glossed over, exceptionally racist history of the Democratic Party.
Current, systemic racism might be a valid argument if it wasn’t federally illegal and socially shunned to discriminate against anybody!
The Black Lives Matter organization is led by trained Marxists. Don’t believe me? Click on nypost.com/2020/06/25/blm-co-founder-describes-herself-as-trained-marxist.
Why is this fact not being reported? Because it runs against the ‘Trump must go at all costs’ strategy.
The end will justify the means mentality is destructive and should be universally condemned. Shame on those who would exploit this pandemic to destabilize our country.
How will our current, violent woke mob be judged by history? They are the first movement in our history not trying to build on the progress made.
They want to burn it all down to rebuild us in a socialist/Marxist model, despite the stark current and historical evidence that these models fail horribly everywhere they are tried with bloody and tragic results.
Dirty truth is, the left owns the mob violence decimating our democratic run cities and states.
The left owns the division and vitriol, neoliberal jurisdictions must be very unhappy places; we don’t want that here. It is true that “You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”
The liberal media believe they only need to fool all of the people until election day. A recent Gallup poll found that only a paltry 40 percent of news consumers trust the national media to give them fair and unbiased news.
Perhaps that is because they no longer even pretend to be fair. The bias of omission alone is breathtaking as they try to hide Biden, his actual record and his many gaffes while Trump will sit for interview after interview, good, bad or ugly.
Pelosi, Schumer and others refuse to condemn the violent mob, either because they agree with or are afraid of the mob.
Shame on cancel culture, especially those who practice it locally, to bully and demean, restrict free speech and casually watch as their friends and neighbors are attacked and shunned for being racists over political disagreement.
Know that this will come back to haunt you – in spades. Twitter and Facebook, are illegally using their platforms to silence one-side-only political expression by unfairly labeling it misleading or hate speech.
They refused to accept the results of the 2016 election and are lashing out in every way imaginable rather than running a winnable candidate.
They must shelter Biden. Mark my words, the real awakening has begun.
I refuse to live in fear and they can cram their new normal. God Bless America!
Bret Collyer
Salida