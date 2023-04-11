I want to thank the Baranczyks for their many years of journalism and community support. The newspapers they’ve published throughout the Chaffee/Lake/Park counties region have strengthened the fabric of these communities and enhanced the knowledge and experience of individual residents.
So many of our important issues are explained and debated in those pages, so many of our local heroes are feted in those publications, so many of our youth are recognized for their achievements or see their own work published, so many different activities find audience through the specialty guides … it is impossible to catalog the many ways that our lives have been informed and enriched by Merle and Mary’s commitment to their community.
I am heartened to learn that AVP will continue under new ownership, with the talented staff remaining in place, and perhaps new improvements on the horizon. All the best to our retiring publishers in their retirement.
Chaffee County commissioner