As Lady Justice stands blindfolded (wink-wink) while holding the scales, they seem to be tilting. On the right scale, there is a mouse. On the left a gorilla.
Who or what is enabling this? It is Big Tech – Amazon, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. As Nov. 8 approached, the aforementioned Big Tech sites (along with numerous others) conducted an all-out assault on our constitutional republic. They weaponized online media to produce the political outcomes they wanted – at any cost.
Facebook alone engaged in over 4,500 cases of online censorship by deleting conservative accounts and denying conservative ads. It is happening every day to millions of Americans.
In addition, Twitter engaged in banning certain conservative political advertising, and it deleted tweets and blocked conservative accounts.
The New York Times summoned social media channels to do more to convince voters to elect Democrats in or to keep them in power through reelection. The Biden administration even joined in this quest. They were cracking down on what they believe to be domestic “extremism”/anti-government sentiment. In other words, their label for conservativism.
There are states, namely Missouri and Louisiana, who are taking action against this Big Tech and government-assisted censorship.
A First Amendment lawsuit has discovered emails suggesting that the Biden administration pressured Big Tech to censor conservative content. The lawsuit alleges that officials within Health and Human Services and Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedures Act to suppress speech.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop information was censored before the 2020 election – at the behest of the FBI.
The Media Research Center found that if voters in battleground states had known this information before the 2020 election, they would have switched their votes to keep Donald Trump in the White House.
As was the case in 2020, Big Tech censored information they deemed harmful to their narrative or Democratic candidates. When Big Tech labels factual information from conservative voters as “misinformation,” the power to control information to voters would be considered “rigged.”
The Biden administration even influenced the 2022 midterms. They, along with other Democrats and Big Tech, were able to “swing” many congressional races.