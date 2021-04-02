Dear Editor:
To respond to Mrs. Nichols about the F Street closures, I feel your pain. The city administration wants to favor downtown businesses which is wrong. They need to show some respect for the older and handicap people.
We need to keep our streets open for them and for downtown businesses that are not restaurants. I understand that the mayor and council wanted to do that for restaurants because sales were not good during COVID-19. Our economy suffered in Salida and all over Colorado.
But this is not the answer to the problem. Our senior citizens need those streets. People don’t want to walk five to six blocks to get to their favorite stores and restaurants.
We all have to share in life even if it brings hardship. That is what brings our city together.
Why should we share our open roads and streets? Tax payers pay for that, not businesses. We all had to give up a lot during the year of COVID.
I see the situation different than the mayor and city council and the people who support this. (They) don’t have the facts right.
They get fed what the administration tells them. They tried to be the spokesman for all of Salida last year.
During this event people were not social distancing wearing masks outside. Mr. Shore, the mayor pro tem of Salida said that doesn’t matter.
There was no leader at the city, state or county level to listen to science, to CNN with doctors Anthony Fauci and Jonathan Reiner, who says differently than what Mr. Shore does about dining outside.
So I hear you Mrs. Nichols if we want to end COVID we cannot have these outside events.
I would like her and people who are opposed to this join me in signing a petition that will stop this madness and go to city council meetings, work sessions and call your council people.
Adam Martinez
Salida