Dear Editor:
I would like to comment about the state of our city. We had an election and things are going in a bad direction. It started four years ago when this administration took office.
The person I ran against doesn’t get how much he and his peers have destroyed the city of Salida.
During the campaign in September we were on KHEN radio, and during our first debate the radio host asked him what are your goals for a second term in office and your blueprint for Salida.
He couldn’t formulate an answer, which means it is the same old platform and agenda.
He ran a failed campaign and I got more votes than him and I outdebated him, but lost. I was more liked than he was.
But the voters wanted the same failed agenda.
Salida deserves better than this administration who has done everything wrong.
According to the mayor, we govern by majority and we don’t care about serving all the people. He and his peers just don’t want to do it, because it is too hard.
They are in a state of denial and cannot face the truth on the way they have hurt this community, especially closing F Street, the cost two years kowtowing to the restaurants.
The rest of the business community struggles to keep their doors open and they have to lay off employees because this city government cares about the rich people in this town, not the working class. I find this appalling.
Now they want another survey on the patios, which is wrong, and it should go on the ballot for a special election and give citizens a chance to choose what they want.
Also, the city wants to raise the pool rates from $100 to $275 for an individual for one year. I call it price gouging. It is not right or fair to people.
Also the city manager and city attorney are wasting taxpayer money with a bogus investigation on Salida High School when they should be focusing on city business. The attorney needs to protect the city from liability.
They should get rid of the skateboard parks after that young man died. We should create some safe fun activity rather than having a danger in our city.
The city should hire a human resource manager who will do the hiring and firing of city employees and check the backgrounds.
When the mayor talks about the majority, that is not the way open government is run and not democracy.
He needs to read books on politics and educate himself.
To the people of this town, if you do not like this city government either run in two years, recall the people in office or vote.
I really wanted to be in office, but it was taken away from me. I am proud of the campaign I ran, and I will continue to stand up for Salida.
Adam Martinez,
Salida