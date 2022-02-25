Dear Editor:
I have lived in Salida since 1978. I have played in bands at the Office Bar (now the Taphouse), the Victoria Tavern and Bongo Billy’s (now The High Side) at very high volume many times, usually starting at 9:30 p.m., playing until 2 a.m.
I have enjoyed countless bands at the Vic, always playing 9:30 until 2 a.m. I’ve also seen many bands at Benson’s, playing outside from 9:30 until closing time.
With COVID, all these businesses struggle. The heart and soul of the artist community, Salida, Colorado. My many musician friends are also struggling. COVID is easing up.
I know many of the complainers in Hollywood and downtown in the red light district. Complainers! It was their choice to buy and live down in the red light district where there has been loud music until 2 a.m. forever, or build in Hollywood directly across from the SteamPlant and the High Side, music venues.
Yes, two to three years off from loud music down there. I don’t see any reason for closing down music at 10, the usual starting time, or restricting it to three nights a week because of the complainers.
Who the heck do they think they are thinking they can pressure this change, cutting these businesses’ and musicians’ throats. It makes me sick.
I suggest these people sell their places for a huge profit and move away, not try to change a long tradition of loud music in bars downtown. Those struggling businesses and musicians depend on it. That’s what they do. You might as well pass an ordinance forcing them to close and make the musicians work at Walmart or Monarch, etc.
The city council is on the wrong track trying to implement these changes. COVID changed a lot, I don’t believe it empowers these people to restrict the businesses and musicians from making a living. Grow up, get a clue, face the music.
If implemented, I hope these businesses get a great out-of-town lawyer, not beholden to our judges, and sue the heck out of Salida and the city council members who voted on this. By law you can and will be held accountable.
I’ll be there to testify with others.
Jim Ruggles,
Salida